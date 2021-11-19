Brokerages Set Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) PT at $16.00

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.79.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gamida Cell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.75 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Gamida Cell from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Get Gamida Cell alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 115.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 72.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth $583,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell by 87.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the first quarter worth $291,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.16% of the company’s stock.

GMDA stock opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 5.22 and a quick ratio of 6.80. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.86. Gamida Cell has a 1 year low of $2.90 and a 1 year high of $15.00.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gamida Cell will post -1.52 EPS for the current year.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

See Also: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.