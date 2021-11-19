Brokerages Set Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) Price Target at C$19.73

Inter Pipeline Ltd. (TSE:IPL) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$19.73.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IPL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, August 20th. National Bankshares downgraded Inter Pipeline from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm has a market cap of C$8.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.07. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.40 and a twelve month high of C$21.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.52.

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

