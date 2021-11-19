Brokerages Set Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT at $278.67

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $278.67.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $270.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Diehl sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.81, for a total transaction of $54,962.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark S. Kinsey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.03, for a total value of $1,475,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,823 shares of company stock worth $61,115,951. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,739,756 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,745,000 after buying an additional 220,060 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,941 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $760,899,000 after buying an additional 355,916 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,301,559 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $248,337,000 after buying an additional 91,928 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,212,139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $339,885,000 after buying an additional 98,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,047,561 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,736,000 after buying an additional 394,456 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PCTY traded up $2.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $266.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 622 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,593. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $282.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.76. Paylocity has a 1 year low of $154.26 and a 1 year high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 168.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.21. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

