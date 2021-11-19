Brokerages Set uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) PT at $60.15

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.15.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (down previously from $100.00) on shares of uniQure in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair started coverage on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of uniQure in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th.

In related news, CFO Christian Klemt sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Alexander Edward Kuta III sold 2,229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $81,826.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,732 shares of company stock worth $1,249,623. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in uniQure by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in uniQure during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in uniQure during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.97% of the company’s stock.

QURE stock opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. uniQure has a 12 month low of $25.80 and a 12 month high of $52.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.16 and a quick ratio of 14.17.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 million. uniQure had a net margin of 64.09% and a return on equity of 75.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that uniQure will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current year.

About uniQure

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

