Brokers Issue Forecasts for Eastern Bankshares, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) – Piper Sandler issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Eastern Bankshares in a report released on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 12.40%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:EBC opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion and a PE ratio of 48.32. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $13.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.38.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 45,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 376,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 5.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 0.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 150,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total value of $579,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

