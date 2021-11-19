Brokers Offer Predictions for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:XPDI)

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.79. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition’s FY2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition stock opened at $13.83 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.16. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XPDI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $98,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $5,608,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $3,393,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $1,475,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $2,458,000.

About Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

