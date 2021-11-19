Brokers Set Expectations for Ventyx Biosciences Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VTYX)

Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.30) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.58) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS.

Get Ventyx Biosciences alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock.

VTYX opened at $21.38 on Wednesday. Ventyx Biosciences has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $26.00.

In other news, major shareholder Global Strategic Fund I. Venbio bought 312,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ventyx Biosciences Company Profile

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

Featured Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ventyx Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventyx Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.