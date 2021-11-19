Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) PT Raised to $155.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $139.00 to $155.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brooks Automation from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Brooks Automation from $146.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Brooks Automation from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $119.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.24 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The business’s 50-day moving average is $107.60 and its 200-day moving average is $96.65. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $65.37 and a 1 year high of $124.79.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 11.20%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Brooks Automation will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, SVP Jason Joseph sold 1,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $96,390.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Rosenblatt sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total value of $323,102.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,952 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,119,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,677,000 after purchasing an additional 71,175 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 78.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,185,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $208,242,000 after purchasing an additional 963,427 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 1.8% during the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,749,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,939 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 17.0% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,339,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,073,000 after acquiring an additional 194,271 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brooks Automation, Inc is an automation provider and partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing industry. The firm focuses on providing advanced robots, vacuum automation systems, contamination control systems, and reticle storage solutions to OEMs and global semiconductor chip manufacturers. Its solutions include automations, PuroMaxx Contamination Control, and GuardianPro Clean Storage.

