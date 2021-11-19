Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,800.00

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and last traded at GBX 2,800 ($36.58), with a volume of 7001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,790 ($36.45).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,549.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,363.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £441.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a GBX 40 ($0.52) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from Brooks Macdonald Group’s previous dividend of $23.00. This represents a yield of 1.71%. Brooks Macdonald Group’s payout ratio is 0.44%.

In related news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,500 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($35.48), for a total value of £40,740 ($53,227.07). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,971 shares of company stock worth $884,038,885.

About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)

Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.

