Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Reaches New 1-Year High at $2,800.00

Shares of Brooks Macdonald Group plc (LON:BRK) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,800 ($36.58) and last traded at GBX 2,800 ($36.58), with a volume of 7001 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,790 ($36.45).
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BRK. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 2,450 ($32.01) price target on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Brooks Macdonald Group in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,549.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,363.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £441.72 million and a P/E ratio of 21.38.
In related news, insider Andrew William Shepherd sold 957 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,304 ($30.10), for a total value of £22,049.28 ($28,807.53). Also, insider Ben Thorpe sold 1,500 shares of Brooks Macdonald Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,716 ($35.48), for a total value of £40,740 ($53,227.07). Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,971 shares of company stock worth $884,038,885.
About Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK)
Brooks Macdonald Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of investment and wealth management services to private clients, pension funds, professional intermediaries, and trustees in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It operates through three segments: UK Investment Management, International, and Financial Planning.
