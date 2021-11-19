Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Bunzl (LON:BNZL) in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BNZL. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price target on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,270 ($29.66) to GBX 2,450 ($32.01) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Citigroup reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,100 ($40.50) price objective on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 2,728.57 ($35.65).

Get Bunzl alerts:

BNZL stock opened at GBX 2,821 ($36.86) on Thursday. Bunzl has a 12 month low of GBX 2,122 ($27.72) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,836 ($37.05). The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 2,592.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,504.24. The stock has a market cap of £9.52 billion and a PE ratio of 20.76.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16.20 ($0.21) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Bunzl’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

In related news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 7,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,398 ($31.33), for a total transaction of £178,339.26 ($233,001.38).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc operates as a distribution and services company in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers food packaging, films, labels, counter-service packaging, foodservice disposables, take-out food packaging, first aid products, point of purchase displays, stationery, bags, and cleaning and hygiene supplies to grocery stores, supermarkets, retail chains, convenience stores, food wholesalers, ethnic grocers, and organic food outlets.

Read More: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.