Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Shares Up 4.7%

Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) shares shot up 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $288.93 and last traded at $287.28. 6,417 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 557,843 shares. The stock had previously closed at $274.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BURL shares. Loop Capital lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $410.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Burlington Stores from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $333.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen dropped their price target on Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Burlington Stores from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.16.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.56 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $309.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Burlington Stores’s revenue for the quarter was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 149.0% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160,452 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 78.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,089,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,795,000 after acquiring an additional 920,430 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 4.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Burlington Stores by 59.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares during the period. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,578,000.

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

