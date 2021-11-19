Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) versus Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Critical Comparison

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and Energizer (NYSE:ENR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Byrna Technologies alerts:

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.5% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Energizer shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energizer has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Byrna Technologies and Energizer, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Energizer 0 3 5 0 2.63

Energizer has a consensus target price of $50.13, indicating a potential upside of 33.10%. Given Energizer’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Energizer is more favorable than Byrna Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Energizer’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% Energizer 5.33% 74.55% 5.15%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and Energizer’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 24.06 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -129.85 Energizer $3.02 billion 0.85 $160.90 million $2.08 18.11

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than Byrna Technologies. Byrna Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Energizer beats Byrna Technologies on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc. manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. It also designs and manufactures automotive fragrance and appearance products. The firm’s brands include Bahama & Co, Bahama & Co, Eagle One, Nu Finish and STP. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for Byrna Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byrna Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.