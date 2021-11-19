Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,335 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,775 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Cabot were worth $5,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cabot by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Cabot in the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Cabot by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,994 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cabot in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Cabot from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.88.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $58.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Cabot Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.70 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $904.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.88 million. Cabot had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cabot Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Cabot’s payout ratio is presently 32.26%.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corp. is a global specialty chemicals and performance materials company. Its products are rubber and specialty grade carbon blacks, specialty compounds, fumed metal oxides, activated carbons, inkjet colorants, and aerogel. The company operates through the following segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions.

