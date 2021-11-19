Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.44 EPS

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $784.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.68 million. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS.

Caleres stock opened at $28.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $24.79. Caleres has a one year low of $11.17 and a one year high of $29.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 2.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s dividend payout ratio is -46.67%.

In other news, SVP Douglas Koch sold 15,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total value of $380,292.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,141,022. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Caleres stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Caleres, Inc. (NYSE:CAL) by 117.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,368 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,442 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.90% of Caleres worth $9,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Caleres from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

