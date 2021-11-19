California State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 3,752 Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,477 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in C3.ai by 270.1% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,968,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,162,000 after buying an additional 2,896,310 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in C3.ai by 349.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,196,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,835,000 after buying an additional 930,171 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in C3.ai by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,962,000 after buying an additional 898,128 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,312,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in C3.ai in the 2nd quarter valued at about $21,751,000. 40.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $146.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $167.00 to $96.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of C3.ai from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.78.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 170,333 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.04, for a total transaction of $7,671,798.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Houman Behzadi sold 15,887 shares of C3.ai stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.56, for a total transaction of $850,907.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,229,824 shares of company stock valued at $58,689,120. Insiders own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

C3.ai stock opened at $40.94 on Friday. C3.ai, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.22 and a 1-year high of $183.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.53.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $52.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.27 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai Company Profile

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

