California State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCO. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 12.4% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 17.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon during the second quarter worth $193,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 30.1% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 6,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 15.3% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

CMCO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $35.50 and a 52 week high of $57.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.99.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

In other news, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $403,475.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mark R. Paradowski sold 7,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $400,968.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,534 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,888. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.60.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.