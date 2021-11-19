California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,057 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.14% of Greenbrier Companies worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBX. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 13.2% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 16,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,919 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 79.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 50,492 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after buying an additional 22,375 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 15.4% during the second quarter. New York Life Investments Alternatives now owns 17,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $782,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Greenbrier Companies during the second quarter valued at about $872,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 12.3% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 319,809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,937,000 after buying an additional 35,121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Greenbrier Companies alerts:

GBX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Greenbrier Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Shares of GBX opened at $40.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.77. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.08 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.23.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $599.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.90 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 2.55%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.50%.

Greenbrier Companies Company Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Greenbrier Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenbrier Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.