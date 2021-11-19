California State Teachers Retirement System Makes New $2.05 Million Investment in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 254,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,045,000. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.13% of Ocugen as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ocugen by 50.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 46.4% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,579 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the second quarter valued at $80,000. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ocugen news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $940,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Junge Zhang sold 150,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total transaction of $2,603,196.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 921,759 shares of company stock valued at $9,985,432 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:OCGN opened at $7.26 on Friday. Ocugen, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $18.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.60 and a 200 day moving average of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 25.13, a current ratio of 18.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ocugen, Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OCGN shares. Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ocugen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Ocugen in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.17.

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

