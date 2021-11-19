California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,355 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Redwood Trust worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 461.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 20.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,061 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Redwood Trust by 270.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Redwood Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.61.

Shares of RWT opened at $13.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average of $12.36. Redwood Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.38 and a twelve month high of $14.17.

Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.39. Redwood Trust had a net margin of 61.49% and a return on equity of 14.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redwood Trust, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.08%. This is an increase from Redwood Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.29%.

Redwood Trust, Inc is a financial company, which focuses on several distinct areas of housing credit. It operates through the segments: Residential Lending, Business Purpose Lending, Third-Party Investments, and Corporate. The Residential Lending segment consists of a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer into the investment portfolio.

