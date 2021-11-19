California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 14,134 Shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,134 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Schneider National by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Schneider National in the 2nd quarter valued at $190,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Schneider National news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total transaction of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 34.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SNDR opened at $25.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03. Schneider National, Inc. has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $27.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

SNDR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schneider National from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.69.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

