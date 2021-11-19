California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Sets New 52-Week High at $66.61

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.61 and last traded at $66.53, with a volume of 2816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.33.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $60.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.10. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.09.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.41. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $256.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. Analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. California Water Service Group’s payout ratio is 41.82%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,964,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,863,000 after purchasing an additional 255,118 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,642,000 after purchasing an additional 42,301 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,950,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,416,000 after purchasing an additional 432,107 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,948,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,837,000 after purchasing an additional 198,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,332,295 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,512,000 after purchasing an additional 42,582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group is a holding company, which engages in provision of water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii through its wholly-owned subsidiaries. The firm is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

