Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,119 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Calix were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CALX. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $415,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Calix by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,681 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Calix in the 1st quarter valued at $99,000. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CALX opened at $72.92 on Friday. Calix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $76.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.77.

Calix (NYSE:CALX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.07. Calix had a return on equity of 22.95% and a net margin of 36.05%. The firm had revenue of $172.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Calix, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Shane Todd Marshall Eleniak sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.52, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin A. Denuccio sold 20,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,694.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 241,929 shares of company stock worth $14,715,265 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CALX shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Calix from $55.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barrington Research increased their price target on Calix from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Calix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Westpark Capital increased their price target on Calix from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on Calix from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.89.

Calix, Inc provides cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to realize the unified access network. The firm offers broadband communications access systems and software for fiber and copper-based network architectures that enable communications service providers to transform their networks and connect to their residential and business subscribers.

