Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) Receives $40.10 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.55.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELY shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Callaway Golf in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Compass Point increased their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE:ELY traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,236,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,081,185. Callaway Golf has a 12 month low of $18.23 and a 12 month high of $37.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 4.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Callaway Golf will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 139,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $4,194,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Pep Tg Investments Lp sold 4,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $127,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,739,832 shares of company stock valued at $217,768,960. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELY. George Kaiser Family Foundation increased its stake in shares of Callaway Golf by 997.1% in the 2nd quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 4,124,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,748,294 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 201.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,132,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,902,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426,885 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,076,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,082,413 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 127.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,433,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Callaway Golf by 9,635.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,004 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

