Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) was upgraded by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $38.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

NYSE:CPE opened at $57.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Callon Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $65.45. The company has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.87.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPE. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

