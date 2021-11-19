Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a decrease of 32.7% from the October 14th total of 697,100 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Camtek by 13.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Camtek alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.96. 41,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,463. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Camtek has a one year low of $17.92 and a one year high of $49.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Camtek’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

About Camtek

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.