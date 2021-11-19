Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) Trading Up 6.9%

Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)’s share price was up 6.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.08 and last traded at $10.08. Approximately 39,386 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 11,277,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.43.

The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 4.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter. Canaan had a return on equity of 59.43% and a net margin of 22.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAN. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $112,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $336,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $447,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Canaan by 63,705.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,676,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,659,000 after buying an additional 1,674,179 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Canaan in the first quarter worth about $2,110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Canaan Company Profile (NASDAQ:CAN)

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

