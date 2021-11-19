Canaccord Genuity Increases Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Price Target to $95.00

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) had its price objective upped by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective points to a potential upside of 16.89% from the company’s previous close.

PI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Impinj in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Impinj in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.78.

Shares of Impinj stock opened at $81.27 on Wednesday. Impinj has a 12-month low of $34.07 and a 12-month high of $85.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.05 and a beta of 2.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.05.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. The business had revenue of $45.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.54) EPS. Impinj’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Impinj news, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,056,716 shares of company stock worth $82,464,366 over the last three months. 24.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,836,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,946,000 after buying an additional 111,671 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,465,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,613,000 after buying an additional 116,340 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,037,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,546,000 after buying an additional 45,951 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 761,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,265,000 after buying an additional 33,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.3% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 688,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,278,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

