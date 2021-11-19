Canaccord Genuity Increases Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) Price Target to C$2.10

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF) had its price objective boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.90 to C$2.10 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their target price on Questor Technology from C$1.50 to C$2.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Questor Technology stock opened at $1.55 on Tuesday. Questor Technology has a 52 week low of $0.97 and a 52 week high of $2.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.38.

Questor Technology, Inc is a clean energy technology company that helps its clients meet their emission reduction targets. The firm manufactures and services waste gas incinerator systems, provides combustion and burner-related oilfield services as well as power generation systems. Its proprietary incinerator technology is utilized worldwide in the management of methane, hydrogen sulphide gas, volatile organic hydrocarbons, hazardous air pollutants and BTEX gases ensuring sustainable development, community acceptance and regulatory compliance.

