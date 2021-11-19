Canaccord Genuity Raises Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) Price Target to $49.00

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AKRO. Bank of America assumed coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Akero Therapeutics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Akero Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $49.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AKRO opened at $25.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.25. Akero Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.66 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87. The company has a market cap of $906.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 0.50.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.21. Research analysts expect that Akero Therapeutics will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

In other Akero Therapeutics news, COO Jonathan Young sold 18,780 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.27, for a total transaction of $455,790.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Catriona Yale sold 12,500 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.59, for a total value of $269,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 409.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 3,857 shares during the last quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $514,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 319.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after buying an additional 32,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,907,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,628,000 after purchasing an additional 257,638 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

Akero Therapeutics, Inc operates as a cardio-metabolic nonalcoholic steatohepatitis company, which engages in developing pioneering medicines designed to restore metabolic balance and improve overall health. The firm’s lead product candidate, efruxifermin (EFX), is an analog of fibroblast growth factor 21, or FGF21, which is an endogenously expressed hormone that protects against cellular stress and regulates metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates and proteins throughout the body.

