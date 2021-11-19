Canaccord Genuity Trims MDA (TSE:MDA) Target Price to C$21.00

MDA (TSE:MDA) had its price target decreased by Canaccord Genuity from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of MDA from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of MDA to C$17.50 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

TSE MDA opened at C$13.63 on Monday. MDA has a 12 month low of C$13.30 and a 12 month high of C$18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.62 billion and a PE ratio of -47.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$16.09.

MDA Ltd. develops and manufactures space technology systems. The company offers geointelligence solutions and services related to earth observation and intelligence systems that provide satellite-generated imagery and data to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and commerce.

