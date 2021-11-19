Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $893.48 million-$933.19 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $884.36 million.

Shares of GOOS stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. Canada Goose has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Get Canada Goose alerts:

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.18. Canada Goose had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $232.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canada Goose will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GOOS shares. OTR Global raised shares of Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$60.00 target price on shares of Canada Goose in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. CIBC lowered shares of Canada Goose from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$65.00 to C$80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canada Goose currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $54.61.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GOOS. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Canada Goose by 58.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,577 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Canada Goose in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Canada Goose by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. 45.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canada Goose

Canada Goose Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, distribution, and retail of outerwear for men, women, and children. It operates through the following segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment comprises of sales through country-specific e-Commerce platforms and its company-owned retail stores located in luxury shopping locations.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canada Goose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canada Goose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.