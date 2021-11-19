Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.24 EPS

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.24, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Canadian Solar had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

Canadian Solar stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.13. Canadian Solar has a 52-week low of $31.40 and a 52-week high of $67.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.75, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.47.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Canadian Solar stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ) by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,465 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,953 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 53.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Solar from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.10.

Canadian Solar, Inc engages in the manufacture of solar photovoltaic modules and provides solar energy solutions. It operates through the Module and System Solutions (MSS) and Energy segments. The MSS segment involves in the design, development, manufacture, and sales of solar power products and solar system kits, and operation and maintenance services.

