Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) Short Interest Up 84.6% in October

Canon Inc. (NYSE:CAJ) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,070,000 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the October 14th total of 579,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Canon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Canon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Canon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Get Canon alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canon by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Canon during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Canon by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAJ traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.70. 242,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 303,281. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.83 and its 200 day moving average is $23.65. Canon has a 52 week low of $17.71 and a 52 week high of $25.94.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. The business had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. Canon had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 7.21%. On average, analysts expect that Canon will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

About Canon

Canon, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of office multifunction devices, copying machines, printers, cameras, and lithography equipment. It operates through the following segments: Office Business Unit (BU), Imaging Systems, Medical Systems and Others. The Office BU segment offers MFDs, printers, copying machines for personal and office use, and production print products for print professionals.

Featured Article: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Canon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.