Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.31. 254,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 270,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $669.94 million, a P/E ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 2.01.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The company had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 458,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

