Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Trading 2.9% Higher

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s stock price traded up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.31. 254,577 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 270,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
CTLP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research started coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05. The firm has a market cap of $669.94 million, a P/E ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 2.01.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 16,926 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after purchasing an additional 458,643 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,207 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Cantaloupe during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.15% of the company’s stock.
About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.