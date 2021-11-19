Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP)

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUP) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ocuphire Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.82) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($4.16). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Ocuphire Pharma’s FY2022 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ocuphire Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.30.

Shares of NASDAQ OCUP opened at $3.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.58. Ocuphire Pharma has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $13.81.

Ocuphire Pharma (NASDAQ:OCUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.11.

In related news, Director Jay Pepose acquired 12,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, with a total value of $59,997.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OCUP. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Ocuphire Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 170.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 23,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ocuphire Pharma by 87.1% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,030 shares in the last quarter. 5.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ocuphire Pharma

Ocuphire Pharma, Inc engages in the research and development of ophthalmic biopharmaceutical products. It focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of several eye disorders. The company was founded by Mina Patel Soouch and Alan R. Meyer in February 2018 and is headquartered in Farmington Hills, MI.

