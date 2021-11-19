Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:THRX)

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.94) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Theseus Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.86) EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on THRX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ THRX opened at $19.04 on Thursday. Theseus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $13.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.54.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93).

About Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

