Capital One Financial Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $11.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $10.84. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.36 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $4.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.62 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Diamondback Energy from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.00.

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $107.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $101.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.69. Diamondback Energy has a one year low of $36.46 and a one year high of $117.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion, a PE ratio of 56.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.57.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.13. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

In related news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 5,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.35, for a total transaction of $612,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven E. West sold 8,500 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $998,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,105 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $394,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Diamondback Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 62.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,513 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 219.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,635 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

