CAPROCK Group Inc. Has $348,000 Stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

CAPROCK Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 7.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its holdings in shares of Cummins by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 172,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,042,000 after acquiring an additional 27,147 shares during the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 9,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Cummins by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Cummins by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cummins alerts:

CMI stock opened at $228.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.75. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.41 and a fifty-two week high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.11%.

A number of analysts have commented on CMI shares. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Cummins from $315.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cummins from $252.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.36.

In other news, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,734,752.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Further Reading: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.