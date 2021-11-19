CAPROCK Group Inc. Lowers Position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 21.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Accel Wealth Management raised its position in UBS Group by 125.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in UBS Group by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Clarius Group LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Finally, Gitterman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UBS Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. 33.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE UBS opened at $17.97 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $18.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The company has a market cap of $62.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.21.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. UBS Group had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $9.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UBS Group AG will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

UBS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 price objective on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. DZ Bank downgraded UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 18 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, UBS Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.98.

UBS Group Company Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.