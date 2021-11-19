CAPROCK Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 14,055 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Halliburton by 13.7% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,717 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Bremer Bank National Association raised its holdings in Halliburton by 22.1% in the third quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 48,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 8,801 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Halliburton by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,274,854 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,725,148 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $86,125,000 after purchasing an additional 31,391 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 17.9% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 35,609 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. 76.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on HAL. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.30.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 2.75. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $15.04 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.91 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company’s revenue was up 29.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Halliburton will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Halliburton’s payout ratio is currently 40.91%.

In related news, Director Murry Gerber sold 44,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $861,924.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 33,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $833,325.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

