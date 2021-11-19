CAPROCK Group Inc. Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,862 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ETSY. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in Etsy in the second quarter worth about $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Etsy by 100.0% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 109.1% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the second quarter worth $62,000. 87.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $290.27 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.44 and a 52 week high of $294.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.63. The firm has a market cap of $36.80 billion, a PE ratio of 85.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $245.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.29.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.99, for a total transaction of $1,389,333.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock worth $58,134,103. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

