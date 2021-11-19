CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,795 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 789 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in Baidu by 62.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,697,851 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $957,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,159 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Baidu by 58.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,664,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $747,234,000 after buying an additional 1,355,412 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Baidu by 59.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,816,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $585,237,000 after buying an additional 1,052,824 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Baidu during the second quarter valued at approximately $195,936,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Baidu by 451.2% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,121,731 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,721,000 after buying an additional 918,228 shares during the last quarter. 45.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

BIDU has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baidu from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $357.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Baidu from $250.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Baidu in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $243.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Erste Group cut shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Baidu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.42.

Shares of Baidu stock opened at $154.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.05, a P/E/G ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $162.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.80. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $354.82.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

See Also: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.