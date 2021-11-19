CAPROCK Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 15.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,179 shares of the company’s stock after selling 976 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TSN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tyson Foods by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,511,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,545,539,000 after buying an additional 1,034,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,479,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,273,000 after purchasing an additional 453,465 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,862,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,406,000 after buying an additional 142,936 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Tyson Foods by 6.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,895,000 after purchasing an additional 364,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Tyson Foods by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,792,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,484,000 after acquiring an additional 113,521 shares during the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TSN stock opened at $82.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $79.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.52 and a fifty-two week high of $85.61.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.69 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 18.28% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Tyson Foods from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 30,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.90, for a total transaction of $2,487,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.82% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of processed food. It operates through the following segments: Chicken, Beef, Pork and Prepared Foods. The Chicken segment involves in domestic operations related to raising and processing live chickens into fresh, frozen and value-added chicken products, as well as sales from allied products.

