CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 2,736 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 48.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,904 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWP. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,382,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,109 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 287.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 821,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,955,000 after purchasing an additional 608,955 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 85,413.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 448,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,821,000 after purchasing an additional 448,420 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,280,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,416,000 after purchasing an additional 320,752 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $121.41 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $93.15 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.84.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

