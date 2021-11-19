CAPROCK Group Inc. Sells 356 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

CAPROCK Group Inc. lowered its stake in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in UDR were worth $288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in UDR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UDR by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in UDR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in UDR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.56, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 283.46, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.74. UDR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.11 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.10.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The company had revenue of $328.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. UDR’s payout ratio is 725.04%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Capital One Financial raised shares of UDR from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of UDR from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.97.

In other UDR news, President Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total value of $543,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 119,887 shares in the company, valued at $6,513,460.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $1,633,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,900 in the last three months. 2.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About UDR

UDR, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, operates, acquires, renovates, develops, redevelops, disposes of, and manages multifamily apartment communities. It engages in the multi-family real estate investment trust business. It operates through the Same-Store Communities and Non-Mature Communities/Other segments.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR).

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.