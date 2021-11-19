Carla C. Hendra Sells 7,100 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of EPC opened at $43.22 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 28.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.