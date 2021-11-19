Carla C. Hendra Sells 7,100 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Stock

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of EPC opened at $43.22 on Friday. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 12 month low of $29.87 and a 12 month high of $46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.
Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 11.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the second quarter worth $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the third quarter valued at $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at $92,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
