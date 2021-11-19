Carlson Capital Management Sells 50 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Carlson Capital Management lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $431.86 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $325.41 and a 1-year high of $432.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $413.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.46.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

