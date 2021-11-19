Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 21,940 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 500.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,328 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,940 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 31,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 25,875 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the third quarter worth $403,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,182.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,470 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 569.5% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 944 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

Shares of IXN stock opened at $63.55 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $45.57 and a 52 week high of $63.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.60 and its 200-day moving average is $57.36.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Further Reading: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.