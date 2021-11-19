Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys 2,967 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,967 shares during the quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 16,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000. Centric Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 1,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $173.94 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $157.13 and a one year high of $183.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.19 and its 200 day moving average is $169.15.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

