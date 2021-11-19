Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% during the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 135,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $11,856,061.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:MRK opened at $83.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $79.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Truist assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.80.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

